Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Short Interest Up 148.1% in January

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a growth of 148.1% from the January 14th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 774,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

Pulmatrix stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.66. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 147.81% and a negative net margin of 166.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Pulmatrix in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pulmatrix by 42.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 779,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 231,478 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pulmatrix by 25.0% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pulmatrix by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 20,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pulmatrix by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,572,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 578,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

