PumaPay Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $13.78 million and approximately $350,170.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar. One PumaPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PumaPay Profile

PMA is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,576,432,231 tokens. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

