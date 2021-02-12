Pundi X (NPXS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $116.13 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 12th. Pundi X has a market cap of $242.45 million and $116.13 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pundi X has traded 125.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00058742 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $519.78 or 0.01085618 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 63.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00055031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.89 or 0.05499093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00027900 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00020544 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00033905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a token. Its launch date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,514,908,115 tokens. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Token Trading

Pundi X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

