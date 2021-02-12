Pundi X Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last week, Pundi X has traded up 130.5% against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X has a market cap of $246.60 million and $85.35 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00065205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.71 or 0.01101762 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00057998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006431 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,774.23 or 0.05792070 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00027193 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00019752 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00035734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

NPXS is a token. It was first traded on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,514,908,115 tokens. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Token Trading

Pundi X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

