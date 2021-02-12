PutinCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $56,193.28 and $26.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,377.82 or 1.00226270 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00044033 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00075467 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 145% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014483 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

