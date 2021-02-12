PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $227.21

Shares of PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $227.21 and traded as high as $271.00. PZ Cussons shares last traded at $265.00, with a volume of 319,566 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 239.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 227.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.67 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio is 666.67%.

PZ Cussons Company Profile (LON:PZC)

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

