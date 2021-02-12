Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24,458.00

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00002506 BTC on major exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $193,815.15 and $24,458.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00059781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.87 or 0.00279617 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00104606 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00078790 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00089074 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,106.82 or 1.02567096 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

