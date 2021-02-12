Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Akamai Technologies, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.22.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $101.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Renasant Bank acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $881,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

