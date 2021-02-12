Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Banc of California, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Banc of California in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.34 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BANC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.84, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth $14,282,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 17,169 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

