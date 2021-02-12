Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crown in a report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crown’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.73 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.15.

CCK stock opened at $96.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $101.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $567,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Crown by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 196,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Crown by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 118,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after acquiring an additional 20,050 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

