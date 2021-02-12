Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Increased by Analyst

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on REYN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.29. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.69%.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CEO V Lance Mitchell bought 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $492,690.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Alan Cole purchased 3,000 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.81 per share, with a total value of $89,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,100 shares of company stock worth $866,942 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter valued at $6,851,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter worth about $403,000. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.