Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Issued By William Blair

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for The Western Union in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for The Western Union’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

WU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.

NYSE:WU opened at $23.56 on Friday. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.32.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Discerene Group LP acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $53,411,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 916.3% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 302,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 273,181 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 172,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 113,997 shares in the last quarter.

In other The Western Union news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,021.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

