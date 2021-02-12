Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ares Capital Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ares Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $115,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,371.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 26,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 196,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 36.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

