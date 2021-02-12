Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Avaya Holdings Corp. Issued By BWS Financial (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) – Analysts at BWS Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avaya in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Avaya’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.57 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Avaya to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Avaya in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avaya has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

AVYA stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15. Avaya has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $34.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Avaya by 905.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avaya during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Avaya during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Avaya during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Avaya in the third quarter valued at about $197,000.

In other news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $267,988.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

