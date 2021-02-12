Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Issued By Piper Sandler

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ceridian HCM in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDAY. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.06.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $95.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,197.27 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.98. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $111.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,581,947.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $512,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,968,764.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 521,074 shares of company stock valued at $49,529,320. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

