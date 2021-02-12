Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for FMC Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FMC in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.82. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%.

FMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rowe boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.19.

NYSE:FMC opened at $110.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.26 and its 200-day moving average is $111.18. FMC has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.53%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of FMC by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

