Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Akamai Technologies, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.22.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $101.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $434,286,000 after purchasing an additional 371,852 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,795,987 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $293,551,000 after purchasing an additional 56,246 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2,344.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,566,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $164,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,023 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 47.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,347,782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $148,984,000 after purchasing an additional 433,879 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,322,570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $138,857,000 after purchasing an additional 268,580 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

