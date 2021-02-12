Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Glu Mobile Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Glu Mobile in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

GLUU opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55. Glu Mobile has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 419.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in Glu Mobile by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Glu Mobile by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Glu Mobile by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Glu Mobile by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 327,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $370,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,367 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,465,401.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,211 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,062.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 368,834 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,533. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

