Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Decreased by Analyst

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FOX in a report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FOX’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get FOX alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FOXA. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.95.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $32.00 on Friday. FOX has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 131.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in FOX by 1,947.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.