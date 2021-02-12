Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Issued By KeyCorp

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Brinker International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.24.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $67.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $68.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Brinker International by 2,765.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $64,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,304 shares of company stock worth $973,046 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

