Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Issued By Piper Sandler

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exelixis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $22.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,387,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $629,948,000 after purchasing an additional 761,170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Exelixis by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,767,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,295,000 after purchasing an additional 64,458 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in Exelixis by 8.4% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 3,548,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,750,000 after purchasing an additional 273,913 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Exelixis by 51.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,395,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Exelixis by 14.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,395,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,578,000 after purchasing an additional 299,453 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $740,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,004 shares of company stock worth $5,546,724. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

