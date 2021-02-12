Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Moelis & Company Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Shares of MC stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $56.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

