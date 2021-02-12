Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Regional Management Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Regional Management in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regional Management’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Regional Management stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.55. The company has a market cap of $374.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.49. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 21.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.43. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 7.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 416.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 18,902 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

