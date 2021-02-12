Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Issued By William Blair

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Under Armour in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Under Armour from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Shares of UAA opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.47. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 0.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 212,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 7.8% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.