Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Calian Group Ltd. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Calian Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. Desjardins also issued estimates for Calian Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$123.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$119.80 million.

Separately, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

CGY stock opened at C$60.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.19. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of C$31.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$593.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

