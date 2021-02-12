Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for CDK Global, Inc. Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for CDK Global in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. William Blair also issued estimates for CDK Global’s FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

CDK Global stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDK. Discerene Group LP purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth $62,548,000. AJO LP grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 543.0% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 454,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,821,000 after buying an additional 384,011 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in CDK Global by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 623,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,318,000 after acquiring an additional 296,308 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in CDK Global by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 435,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,979,000 after acquiring an additional 258,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CDK Global by 412.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 241,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 194,636 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

