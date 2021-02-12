Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FIS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.66.

Shares of FIS opened at $135.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a PE ratio of -750.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.55 and its 200-day moving average is $141.79. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

