Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for PennantPark Investment Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for PennantPark Investment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Compass Point raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PennantPark Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $5.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $372.77 million, a P/E ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $1,844,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,066,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 132,352 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 9,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $42,420.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,210 shares in the company, valued at $130,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

