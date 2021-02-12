Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Cut by Truist Securiti

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for trivago in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for trivago’s FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on trivago from $2.10 to $2.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on trivago from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. trivago presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.10.

TRVG opened at $2.67 on Friday. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $939.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.82.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 62.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in trivago in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in trivago by 13,244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 34,965 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in trivago by 242.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 44,827 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in trivago by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 67,912 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in trivago by 815.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares during the period. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

