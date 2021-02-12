Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Chart Industries, Inc. Issued By Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chart Industries in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.57 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

GTLS has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

GTLS opened at $150.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $154.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 85.88 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $2,297,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $1,430,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $387,000.

In other Chart Industries news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

