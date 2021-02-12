Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) Cut by Cormark (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Cormark decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 17th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) stock opened at C$21.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.76 billion and a PE ratio of -87.84. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$5.30 and a one year high of C$30.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.44.

In other news, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.96, for a total transaction of C$33,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$508,800. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.98, for a total transaction of C$74,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,670,270. Insiders have sold a total of 115,507 shares of company stock worth $2,009,954 in the last quarter.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

