Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

OVV stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 4.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $21.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

