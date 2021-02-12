Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (TSE:WEE) Reduced by Analyst

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (TSE:WEE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions in a report released on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C$0.51. The business had revenue of C$150.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$116.54 million.

