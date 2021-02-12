Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Issued By KeyCorp

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the company will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on J. DA Davidson raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $115.00 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of J. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.3% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $2,119,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,726,236.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at $46,092,978.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

