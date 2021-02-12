QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) Short Interest Down 56.3% in January

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the January 14th total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

QAD stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. QAD has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $51.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.52 and a beta of 1.47.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.66 million during the quarter. QAD had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.18%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in QAD stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,015 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

