QChi Hits Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, QChi has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QChi token can currently be bought for $0.0427 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QChi has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $3,813.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QChi Profile

QChi is a token. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,342,714 tokens. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

Buying and Selling QChi

