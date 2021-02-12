QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 617,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,710 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.3% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Apple were worth $81,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Apple by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after buying an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.61.

Apple stock opened at $135.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.98. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

