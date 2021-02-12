Qitmeer Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (PMEER)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One Qitmeer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qitmeer has a total market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $619,144.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qitmeer has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00055365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.52 or 0.00279719 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00102326 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00077352 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00091160 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,336.66 or 1.03358194 BTC.

Qitmeer Coin Profile

Qitmeer’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 151,631,410 coins. Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

Qitmeer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

