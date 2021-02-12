Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Qorvo worth $45,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 915.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 393.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $174.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $191.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.41.

In other Qorvo news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,706,562.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

