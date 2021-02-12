QuadrantProtocol Market Cap Tops $12.00 Million (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 51.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $12.00 million and approximately $346,050.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00064616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.31 or 0.01099172 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00056211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006329 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,781.43 or 0.05875896 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00027397 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00019967 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00035156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

EQUAD is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,022,031 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

