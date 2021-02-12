Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) Shares Gap Down to $3.32

Shares of Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.32, but opened at $3.11. Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 2,513,425 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) in a research note on Thursday.

Get Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.31 million and a PE ratio of -7.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76.

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.