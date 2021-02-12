QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Trimmed by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,418 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 13,734 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 2.7% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 143,636 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,881,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $2,816,401.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,738,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $146.97. 146,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,292,619. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.52. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.