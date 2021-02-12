QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Decreased by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,166 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $146.74. 229,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,292,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.52.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

