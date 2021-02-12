QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.50. The company had a trading volume of 118,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,292,619. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.52. The company has a market capitalization of $166.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

