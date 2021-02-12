Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Chairman Sells $1,126,814.76 in Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 45,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $1,126,814.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 256,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,992.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.83. 156,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,811. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $826.79 million, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.66. Quanex Building Products Co. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $26.59.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 81.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Quanex Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

