Quant (QNT) Price Up 24.3% This Week

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last week, Quant has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar. One Quant token can now be purchased for $43.32 or 0.00091495 BTC on exchanges. Quant has a market cap of $522.96 million and $12.15 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003994 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002614 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

Quant is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

