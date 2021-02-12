QuantRx Biomedical Co. (OTCMKTS:QTXB) Short Interest Update

QuantRx Biomedical Co. (OTCMKTS:QTXB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 131.0% from the January 14th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 773,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS QTXB traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 157,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,904. QuantRx Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

Get QuantRx Biomedical alerts:

About QuantRx Biomedical

QuantRx Biomedical Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of patented miniform pads (PADs) and PAD based over-the-counter products in the United States. It is also developing genomic diagnostics for the laboratory market based on its lateral flow patents, including RapidSense technology, a one-step lateral flow test.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for QuantRx Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantRx Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.