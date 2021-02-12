Quantum Resistant Ledger Market Capitalization Tops $26.32 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $26.32 million and $2.29 million worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,877.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,850.11 or 0.03864235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.67 or 0.00406589 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.39 or 0.01162108 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.00 or 0.00474125 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.07 or 0.00426242 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.09 or 0.00300953 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00024587 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,271,948 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

