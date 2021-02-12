Quark (QRK) Price Hits $0.0120 on Exchanges

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Quark has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $631.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Quark has traded up 22% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 268,377,888 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

