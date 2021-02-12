Quest PharmaTech Inc. (QPT.V) (CVE:QPT) Shares Gap Up to $0.18

Shares of Quest PharmaTech Inc. (QPT.V) (CVE:QPT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.20. Quest PharmaTech Inc. (QPT.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$30.19 million and a P/E ratio of 0.27.

Quest PharmaTech Inc. (QPT.V) (CVE:QPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 23rd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter.

Quest PharmaTech Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes antibody based immunotherapeutic products for cancer. The company focuses on combinatorial immunotherapeutic approaches to cancer by using monoclonal antibodies of the immunoglobulin G or E subclass in combination with chemotherapy/immune-adjuvant.

